Phnom Penh: All public and private schools will be open for students to return to school from the 15th, after more than seven months suspension due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Students are allowed to re-enroll only if the schools meet the Ministry of Health’s requirements.

Mr. Khuong Sreng, Governor of Phnom Penh, raised this issue during a meeting via video conferencing with district authorities of all 14 Departments of Education, Youth and Sports of Phnom Penh, Department of Health and other related units this afternoon, September 9, 2021 at the Capital Hall. Phnom Penh.

Mr. Khuong Sreng stated that both public and private educational institutions will be open for enrollment from Wednesday, September 15 onwards. However, this operation will be possible only if all educational institutions meet the conditions of sufficient sanitation, environment and implementation of the rules set by The Ministry of Health to ensure that there is no spread of COVID.

At the same time, Mr. Khuong Sreng also urged the Phnom Penh Health Department to cooperate with the Department of Education, Youth and Sports of Phnom Penh to test all teachers and staff from tomorrow, September 10 onwards. If the statute is followed well, the institution will be able to resume studies.

He also stated that for all private educational institutions, an application must be made to reopen their educational institutions to the Phnom Penh Capital Administration and after the Capital Administration Phnom Penh considers that it has fulfilled the statutes that the Phnom Penh Capital Administration encourages, and then those institutions will get permission from the administration to resume normal studies.

Khuong Sreng added that opening of schools is the first step of the re-opened to other sectors. If the opening of all educational institutions works well, then we will be able to continue to reopen other sectors such as tourism as well.

Mr. Hem Sinareth, Director of the Department of Education, Youth and Sports of Phnom Penh, confirmed that the reopening of both private and public schools is in progress. Students in 9th to 12th grade will be first, and if the process goes smoothly, will consider kindergarten and primary education. RASMEI