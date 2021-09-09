Phnom Penh: A body was found on September 9, 2021, in the park in front of the French Embassy along Street 76 in Village 8, Sangkat Srah Chak, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The body was named as Man Nay, male, 55 years old, resides in Romeas Kor Village, Kouk Chek Commune, Kampong Trabek District, Prey Veng Province.

The victim had diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease. At the end of August 2021, the victim left his home in Prey Veng province to visit his brother in Stung Treng province and returned from Stung Treng province at 4 pm on September 8, 2021.

At 9 am on September 9, the brother received a phone call informing him that the victim had died in the park.

The man said that he returned from Stung Treng province late at night, got out of the car, was too tired and slept in the garden until the morning, and died overnight.

The bodiy, after being examined by the authorities, was handed over to their relatives for a traditional ceremony. AREY