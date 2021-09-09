Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 9 September 2021, confirming the discovery of 589 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 480 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 20 deaths were reported.

At least 148 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 441 classed as local infections, making around 78,720 since February 20 (with 148 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Prey Veng: 37 cases, 22 treated, 2 deaths, Ratanakiri: 4 cases, Kampong Thom: 35 cases, 59 treated, Koh Kong: 9 cases, 6 treated, Kampot: 33 cases,67 treated, 1 death, Oddar Meanchey: 151 cases, (15 from Thailand, 13 from quarantine, 28 local), 92 treated, Kratie: 8 cases, 13 treated, Stung Treng: 4 cases, Preah Vihear: 17 cases, 1 treated, Banteay Meanchey: 149 cases, 574 treated, Tbong Khmum: 76 cases, 88 treated. Battambang: 75 cases, 65 treated, 1 death, Svay Rieng: 10 cases, 7 treated, 2 deaths,

This brings the total number of cases to around 97,524 cases with 92,495 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 20 to 2,007.