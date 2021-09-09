Phnom Penh: Police from the Anti-Drug Department sent a Chinese man suspected of being involved in the crime of keeping, transporting and Illegal drug trafficking to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on the morning of September 8, 2021, to hand over to the Prosecutor’s Office to open a procedural investigation.

According to the police, on September 4, 2021, the police force of the Anti-Drug Department cracked down on cases of illegal storage, transportation and trafficking of drugs in Phnom Penh, arresting a Chinese national and confiscating nearly 2 kilograms of drugs.

The police said that the suspect was Heng Soksan, a 51-year-old Cambodian man of Chinese descent (*presuming this means he has Cambodian citizenship).

Please note that the above crackdown occurred at 22.00 by the specialized forces of the Anti-Drug Department (A10) on Street 111 in Sangkat Boeung Prolit, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

As a result, the police arrested a suspect and confiscated 1999.09 grams (MDMA). The suspect is currently under investigation by prosecutors. RASMEI