Phnom Penh: The General Administration of Immigration of Cambodia held a meeting with the Ministry of Public Security of China to expedite the exit procedures for 100 Chinese citizens detained in Cambodia for drug trafficking, to ensure that these Chinese nationals are repatriated smoothly and as soon as possible.

On September 7, the representative of the Ministry of Public Security and the spokesperson of the State Immigration Bureau held a video conference on the above issues.

Mr. Wu Jianmin thanked the General Administration of Immigration of Cambodia for its efforts in preventing and controlling Chinese citizens’ crimes and arresting criminal suspects.

The spokesman for the Cambodian General Administration of Immigration, told local media on September 8 that the above-mentioned 100 Chinese suspects had been stranded in Cambodia for more than a month, and he called on the Chinese government to help extradite and repatriate them.

He pointed out that on August 21, law enforcement officers of the anti-drug agency raided a condo on Street 508, Sangkat Doeum Thkov, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

He revealed that after the Chinese nationals were arrested, they were temporarily detained and are awaiting extradition to return to the country, but because they were unable to pay the expensive airfare of nearly US$7,000 per person, the Cambodian side was unable to repatriate them.

The Director of the Judicial Procedure and Investigation Bureau, pointed out that Cambodia and China will strengthen cooperation in accordance with the principles of the two countries to further crack down on various transnational criminal activities.