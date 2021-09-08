Phnom Penh: A young woman, apparently drunk, drove a Lexus RX330 with an RCAF plate into three vehicles, causing damage. The woman driver then attacked journalists who arrived at the scene.

The accident happened at 7:20 pm on September 7, 2021 in front of Borey Sony, located along Street 5 in Sangkat Stung Meanchey III, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

Sources at the scene said that before the incident, he saw three cars driving along Road 5 in the direction from south to north at medium speed, when suddenly a white Lexus RX330 with RCAF license plate number 02 2-0538, driven by a young woman and another woman passenger, came from the same direction at high speed. The Lexus crashed into the back of three cars, causing severe damage.

The woman driver who caused the crash then began cursing passers by and journalists.

After the above incident, the local authority, in cooperation with the Meanchey District Traffic Division, arrived and contacted the Municipal Traffic Division to measure and took the three vehicles to the Road Traffic Office in Phnom Penh Police to await a settlement. CEN