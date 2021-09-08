Banteay Meanchey: A Chinese man drove a car he rented from a Cambodian citizen and hit a motorbike, which was dragged tens of meters and then hit another car at 1:15 am on Wednesday. September 8, 2021 in Kbal Spean 1 Village, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province.

Poipet City Road Traffic Police Officer said that the accident occurred between a white Audi car with a license plate. Phnom Penh 2AH 58 78, driven by a Chinese man, hit a motorcycle and Nissan. The motorbike was dragged along the road to the intersection and then hit the other car, which crashed into a house in Kbal Spean 1 village. Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City.

Witnesses criticized the Chinese driver for driving recklessly and insulting people.

The driver was arrested and taken to Poipet City Police Inspectorate. RASMEI