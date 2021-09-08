Phnom Penh: A man was arrested by the Phnom Penh Municipal Police immediately after he used a knife to threaten people and damaged parked cars.

This incident caused a surprise at 11:20 pm on September 7, 2021 in Borey Chroy Bassac, Sangkat Prek Pra, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.



The perpetrator has not yet been identified, but is a resident of Borey Chroy Bassac.



Sources from the people at the scene said that before the incident, the perpetrator shouted from his house upstairs, and a plant pot down into the street, making people scared. Later, the man came down with a knife, shouted and attacked four parked cars. Afraid, people reported to the local authorities to intervene immediately.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to arrest the man immediately and asked the car owners to file a complaint at the Prek Pra Sangkat Administrative Police Station.