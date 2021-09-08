Phnom Penh: A German book author died on September 8, 2021 at around 9:30 AM in ST Apartment, Room 301, 3rd Floor, House 19, Street 183, Group 18, Village 2, Sangkat Tumnup Teuk, Khan Boeung Keng Kang .

Local authorities say the body was identified as PETER FRITZ WALTER, male, born on June 5, 1955, a German author.

According to a 21-year-old female employee at ST Apartment, working the upstairs room cleaning department, “On July 08, 2021, I also took time off from work to help a German resident of Room 301 on the third floor, who had a physical illness, and was unable to walk. On September 8, 2021, at around 9:30 in the morning, I went to his room to clean and serve food and water, then I saw him lying on the bed. I called him, but he did not reply to me”.

The witness continued, “At that time, I took a towel in my hand and walked over, grabbed his shoulder, shook him, he still did not respond, and I suspected he had a problem, then I came to report to the GM of the apartment….. Then I and the manager, went up to look again and found out that he was dead, and then the GM manager reported to the authorities and they came down and called me to clarify.”

According to the examination of Dr. Nong Sovannaroth, a forensic doctor at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, WALTER PETER FRITZ died of severe liver disease. The body is currently being kept at the Russian hospital.