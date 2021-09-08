Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 8 September 2021, confirming the discovery of 596 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 397 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 6 deaths were reported.

At least 177 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 419 classed as local infections, making around 78,279 since February 20 (with 188 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Prey Veng: 30 cases, 44 treated, 1 death, Svay Rieng: 7 cases, 5 treated, 1 death, Oddar Meanchey: 151 cases, (13 from Thailand, 49 from quarantine, 89 local), 118 treated, Banteay Meanchey: 181 cases, 263 treated, Kampong Thom: 42 cases, 14 treated, Mondulkiri: 20 cases, Stung Treng: 8 cases, 22 treated, Preah Vihear: 5 cases, 25 treated, Koh Kong: 29 cases, 12 treated, Kratie: 7 cases, 12 treated, Pailin: 13 cases, Kep: 2 cases

This brings the total number of cases to around 96,935 cases with 92,015 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 6 to 1,987.