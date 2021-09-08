Phnom Penh: According to Chinese media, at around 4 pm on September 8, in Tek Thalar, Sen Sok district , Phnom Penh, a large number of Chinese migrant workers pulled out banners to demonstrate for wages, demanding that their contractors, who are nearly two years in arrears to be paid.

The amount owed is said to be approximately $3 million.

A reporter from Khannadan.com learned that the project contracting company had already settled the project funds with the project general contractor, but the general contractor absconded with the funds and did not pay the subcontracting company. As a result, the Chinese migrant workers have been unable to receive wages and other payments.