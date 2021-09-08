Phnom Penh: A Chinese man vomited blood and died in room 309 of Hong Jingding Guesthouse, Kbal Damrey 2 Village, Sangkat Kakap 2, Khan Por Sen Chey, at 6:30 AM on September 7, 2021.

According to the local police, the deceased was Tan Rufei, male, 26 years old, a Chinese national who was staying at the guesthouse.

According to the owner of the guesthouse, Chen Chunping, a 40-year-old Chinese man, on August 24, 2021, Tan Rufei rented a guesthouse room for two months. On September 7, 2021, at 9:45 pm, the victim’s friend called but there was no answer, so called the owner to go up and see the person.

When the owner reached room 309, no one answered, and through the window found Tan Rufei lying dead on a tile floor covered in blood. The door could not open because the victim put the key inside, so the incident was reported to the authorities to check.

The body was taken to Stung Meanchey pagoda, waiting for his family. According to the conclusion of medical experts, “the victim died of vomiting blood caused by severe gastritis.”