Phnom Penh: A man, apparently very drunk drove too fast across a four-way intersection and crashed into a three-wheeler tuk tuk, causing it to overturn several times and seriously injuring the driver.

The accident happened at 10:30 pm on September 7, 2021 along Street R8 at right angles to Street R6 in Srah Chak, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Sources from the people at the scene said that before the incident, a man was driving a white tuk tuk with license plate Phnom Penh 1HE-1237 along R8 in the direction from east to west at medium speed. At the intersection, a man driving a black BMW with license plate Phnom Penh 2AH-3299 came along R6 in the direction from south to north at high speed and crashed. The tuk tuk driver was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

After the incident, the authorities arrived and asked both parties to mediate, with the car party agreeing to pay all compensation to the injured party to end the incident at the scene. NKD