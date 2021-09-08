Phnom Penh: The Embassy of the Kingdom of Cambodia in India has coordinated with the Indian authorities to allow Sky Angkor Airline to fly 72 Cambodian citizens, including students, back to Cambodia on September 9, 2021.

According to the announcement of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Cambodia in India on September 8, the 72 will arrive at Phnom Penh International Airport on flight number SWM 6489 on September 9, 2021 at 18:10 (Cambodian time).

During the departure, there will also be an embassy official in charge of consular affairs to facilitate and transfer to Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Cambodia in India confirms that from January 2021 until now, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Cambodia in the Republic of India has taken care of monks and citizens, along with 193 Cambodian students in India.