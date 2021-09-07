Kampot Province: Traffic police in Kampot province said that two water workers went missing at 6 pm on September 3, 2021 on Bokor mountain after taking a break from work. Security guards went out to look for them but could not find them.

The source added that it was not until 19:00 on September 4, 2021 that the security guards at Phnom Bokor resort found two bodies near the national road west of Wat Sampov 5, about 5 kilometers in Rolous village, Sangkat Boeung Touk, Bokor City, and a motorbike of the victim nearby.

Lieutenant Colonel So Bunthoeun, Teuk Chhou District Police Inspector, led the force up to Bokor Mountain to check and do an autopsy on the bodies.

The inspector continued that after inspecting the scene, the two victims met with a traffic accident while riding a 2014 model 125cc motorcycle with license plate Kampot 1H-9918. They fell off the road and both died from head injuries.

The first two victims were named as Suy Sarath,27 years old, a water worker, Bokor Company, from Sat Pong commune. Chhouk district, Kampot province and Ros Chivoan, 37 years old, from the same village.

The bodies of the two victims, after an autopsy, were handed over to their families for traditional rites. KOHSANTEPHEAP