Phnom Penh – According to the announcement of the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, in the coming week, Cambodia will be affected by four low pressure systems and a Tropical Storm, which will bring from moderate to heavy rainfall across almost all over the country.

Provinces in the central lowlands, such as Battambang, Pursat, Kampong Thom, Kampong Chhnang, Kampong Speu, Kandal, Svay Rieng and Phnom Penh are warned of possible flooding.

For the provinces bordering the Dangrek Mountains and the Northeastern Highlands, moderate to heavy rainfall will come with thunderstorms and gusts of wind.

The coastal areas will receive moderate to heavy rain mixed with thunder, gusts of wind and high waves, while areas of Koh Kong, Sihanoukville and Kampot may also be flooded.