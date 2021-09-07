Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 7 September 2021, confirming the discovery of 511 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 487 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 11 deaths were reported.

At least 152 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 359 classed as local infections, making around 77,860 since February 20 (with 188 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Oddar Meanchey: 70 cases, (6 from Thailand, 31 from quarantine, 33 local), 60 treated, Kampong Thom: 22 cases, 43 treated, Preah Vihear: 13 cases, 16 treated, Kratie: 10 cases, 19 treated, Mondulkiri: 11 cases, 35 treated, 1 death, Stung Treng: 5 cases, Koh Kong: 5 cases, 6 treated, Tbong Khmum: 102 cases, 33 treated, 1 death, Pailin: 6 cases, Banteay Meanchey: 109 cases, 224 treated, Battambang: 64 cases, 37 treated, 1 death, Kampong Cham: 15 cases, 21 treated

This brings the total number of cases to around 96,339 cases with 91,618 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 11 to 1,981.