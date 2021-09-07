

Phnom Penh: On September 4, 2021 at 17:20, the specialized force of the Anti-Drug Department (A10) conducted an investigation and cracked down on the house No. 15B, Room 2A (Condo), Street 105, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang II, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh



Two people arrested have now been named as: YE YU SONG, a Chinese male aged 40 and LIN WEI, 36 years old, a Chinese female (no passport/visa)



MDMA weighing 6 kg 546.65g, Methamphetamine (ICE) of1 kg 085.35g, Amphetamine 608.33g, Ketamine 228.89g. Nimetazepam 1 kg 503.88g were seized. The total weight of drugs came to 9 kg 973.10g and another 4 kg 684.70 g of chemicals were also taken with mobile phones and some processing equipment.

The suspects and evidence now have a case prepared against them to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. ANTI-DRUG DEPT

*The same address was reported in a previous story, and they seem connected, but the names and crime scene photos are different.