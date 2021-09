Sihanoukville: At 4:45 pm on September 6, 2021, a gas pipeline leak caused a car fire at the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port.

The Toyota Camry with license plate Phnom Penh 2M-5453, was owned by Sien Bien, 38 years old, a port worker from Group 8, Village 3, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The port’s fire truck came to spray water, but the damage to the vehicle was almost 100%. POST NEWS