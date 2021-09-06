Phnom Penh: On September 05, 2021, at 19:30, there was a traffic accidentafter an unknown car hit a motorbike, causing a man to die at the scene along National Road 3.

The incident occurred near New World Borey 2, located in Prey Kei Village, Sangkat Pong Teuk, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

A black HONDA C125 motorcycle with license plate Kampong Chhnang 1L-3431, driven by Horm Samnang, male, 19 years old, from Kampong Chhnang Province was hit by an unknown vehicle, causing the young man to die at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.

Phnom Penh: At 3:40 AM on September 6, 2021, a car hit a motorcycle from behind, resulting in the death of a person near the south gate of Wat Samrong Andet, located along Hanoi Street, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

The victim, 65-year-old Lok Thon, was a fishmonger in Choam Chao Market, living in Sangkat Choam Chao, Khan Por Senchey, and was born in Prey Veng province.

The unknown car drove away and disappeared.

Before the incident, the victim was seen riding an orange Korean-made motorbike without a license platealong Hanoi Road from south to north before riding out of the house. He intended to collect fish at Prek Pnov to resell at Chom Chao Market, when suddenly a car driving in the same direction hit the the victim’s motorcycle from behind at high speed. The motorcycle was thrown several meters forward, causing severe damage, and the motorcyclist crashed into the sidewalk, hitting his head and dying instantly. The car accelerated away.

POST NEWS