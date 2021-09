Siem Reap: At 10:20 am on September 6, 2021, a tree fell on a white Chevrolet car, causing serious damage. The owner had parked to car go to a coffee shop located near a Brown Cafe next to the Siem Reap river in Wat Bo village, Sangkat Sala Kamroeuk, Siem Reap city, Siem Reap province.

After the incident, the local police force intervened at the scene to check.This case did not cause any injuries, only damage to the car.

