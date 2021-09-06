Preah Sihanouk: On the morning of Monday, September 06, 2021, HE Kouch Chamroeun, Governor of Preah Sihanouk Province, chaired a meeting to discuss the implementation of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports’ guidelines on teaching and learning for public educational institutions and private schoolsin Preah Sihanouk Province.

During the meeting, HE Kouch Chamroeun said that since Sihanoukville is a low-risk area, some schools can reopen. The provincial administration selected safe and well-organized school to run the pilot program first, and proceed to others according to the situation. In the first phase, the provincial administration focuses on ninth and twelfth grade students because these classes are to be tested in the near future. The first five pilot schools in the five districts were named as:

1. Keo Phos High School in Stung Hav District

2. Toul Keo Secondary School in Prey Nob District

3. Hun Sen Mittapheap High School in Sihanoukville

4. Stung Samrong Secondary School in Kampong Seila District

5. Prek Svay Secondary School in Koh Rong City.

On that occasion, the Governor of Preah Sihanouk Province instructed the Director of the Department of Education, Youth and Sports as well as the authorities before reopening the pilot school, they must follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of COVID.

At the end of the meeting, it was decided to open the above five schools on September 13, 2021, and on September 8, HE Kouch Chamroeun will inspect the preparation and implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOP). SWIFT