Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 6 September 2021, confirming the discovery of 528 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 447 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 13 deaths were reported.

At least 188 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 340 classed as local infections, making around 77,501 since February 20 (with 188 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Oddar Meanchey: 114 cases, (28 from Thailand, 20 from quarantine, 60 local) 38 treated, 1 death, Prey Veng: 28 cases, 29 treated, 1 death, Ratanakiri: 11 cases, 1 death, Kampong Thom: 20 cases, 20 treated, Preah Vihear: 16 cases, 18 treated, Stung Treng: 4 cases, 39 treated, Koh Kong: 7 cases, 36 treated, Kratie: 7 cases, 7 treated, Tbong Khmum: 52 cases, 44 treated, Battambang: 82 cases, 57 treated, 1 death, Pailin: 8 cases, 80 treated

This brings the total number of cases to around 95,828 cases with 91,131 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 13 to 1,970.