Phnom Penh: An American man died on September 5, 2021 at 3:30 pm while being taken to hospital from an address on Street 172, Village 6, Sangkat Chey Chumneas, Khan Daun Penh. Head to Calmette Hospital.

Local authorities said the deceased was CAMERON WARD ILLER , American, aged 32.

Som Sopheanath, a Cambodian woman and the victim’s ex-girlfriend, said, “I and the victim have been living together since 2014 until 2020, when we separated. On September 3, 2021, he asked the landlord to phone to tell me that he was sick to help take care of him, and I came to take care of him because he had a high fever, shortness of breath and swollen feet. On September 5, 2021, at about 3:30 pm, because he was very unwell, I called an Indian tricycle to take him to Calmette Hospital, when the doctor arrived, he was examined and told me he was dead.”

An autopsy committee met to examine the body and the scene.

After arriving at the scene and passing the examination of Dr. Nong Sovannaroth, Phnom Penh Municipal Medical Examiner and the Phnom Penh Municipal Medical and Scientific Technical Office, it was confirmed that “the victim died of a heart attack (caused by drug use), after pumping urine from the body to analyze the positive results of methamphetamine.”

The body is currently being kept at Wat Teuk Thla Mortuary, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.