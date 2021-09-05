Phnom Penh: A man driving a Toyota Prius with an RCAF license plate crashed into an Indian tricycle.

The three-wheeler was rammed from the rear as the owner stopped to buy noodles at around 10 pm on September 4, 2021 in front of New World Borey along Oknha Mong Rithy Street in Phnom Penh Thmey Sangkat, Sen Sok District.

The car drove away and was chased by local people until the 7 Makara flyover along Kampuchea Krom in Sangkat Toek Laak I, Khan Toul Kork.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a white Indian tricycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1HP-9770 was seen traveling along Oknha Mong Rithy Road from east to west. At the scene, the driver stopped to buy noodles, when a white Toyota Prius with license plate number RCAF 2-9563 came from behind and hit the tricycle, causing severe damage. The car did not stop and drove away.

People saw this incident and chased the Prius until they reached the 7 Makara flyover along Kampuchea Krom Road in Sangkat Toek Laok I, Khan Toul Kork.

The police brought the owner of the car to the local station, and searched for the other party. The two sides later agreed to end the incident at the scene. MCPN