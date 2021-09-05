Phnom Penh: An old style Camry car hit a roadside post at 2:30 pm on September 5, 2021 near the US Embassy in Wat Phnom. Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The silver Camry with license plate Phnom Penh 2B 6819 was driven by an unknown man.

According to sources at the scene, before the accident, the car was driving along Route 61 in the direction from the south to the north when it lost control and hit the street post.

Immediately after the incident, the driver of the car left the scene on a tricycle, and the local authorities came to measure the car to save for further action. POST NEWS