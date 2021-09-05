Takeo: On September 4, 2021, in accordance with the directives of Major General Sok Samnang, Commissioner of Takeo Provincial Police, the Kirivong District Police Inspectorate, in cooperation with 12 administrative police stations, climbed a mountain to search and cut down marijuana crops.

Three illegally planted ganja farms were located and destroyed, along with three water reservoirs at Dop Phnom Toteung, located in Kiri Chong Koh commune, Kirivong district (The Green Triangle), with an area of ​​about 984 square meters.

Police are now searching for the cannabis grower to bring him to justice. AREY