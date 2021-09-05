FEATURED Health Latest 

COVID: 461 Cases, 411 Treated, 7 Deaths

Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 5 September 2021, confirming the discovery of 461 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 3411 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 7 deaths were reported.

At least 146 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 315 classed as local infections, making around 77,161 since February 20 (with 146 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Prey Veng: 32 cases, 33 treated, Battambang: 89 cases, 77 treated, 3 deaths, Mondolkiri: 25 cases, 13 treated, Oddar Meanchey: 58 cases, 38 treated, 1 death,  Kampong Thom: 62 cases, 65 treated, 1 death, Kampot: 22 cases, 43 treated, Kampong Chhnang: 19 cases, 52 treated, Stung Treng: 8 cases, 36 treated, Kratie: 2 cases, 35 treated, Kampong Cham: 18 cases, 11 treated, Siem Reap: 93 cases, 184 treated, 1 death,

This brings the total number of cases to around  95,300 cases with 90,684 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 17 to 1,957.

