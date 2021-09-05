Phnom Penh: A fire broke out in a 17 floor condominium room after a Chinese man threw a cigarette butt, causing a blaze at 4:10 a.m. Sunday morning, September 5, 2021 at Ly Huot Condo at 36A, Street 242, corner 111, group 13, village 2 Sangkat Boeung Prolit, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

According to the police, the owner of the location is Ly Huot, a 72-year-old man who owns the condominium building. Xu Hui Fa, a Chines male, 34 years old, rented the room,

Authorities said the cause of the fire was a Chinese man who threw a cigarette butt which started a fire, causing damage to the equipment in the 17th floor room 17C. The fire was controlled and did not cause any injuries to people.

In that incident, 12 vehicles of the Phnom Penh Fire Prevention Office used 22 trucks, equal to 88 cubic meters of water, (*other reports say the new high reach vehicle was called) and 1 fire truck from Olympic city, 1 truck of water, equal to 4 cubic meters.

Authorities confirmed that the fire was extinguished at 5:30 a.m. the same day. KPT