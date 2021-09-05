Phnom Penh: The police force of Boeung Keng Kang District Inspectorate in cooperation with the Anti-Drug Department “A10.1” of the National Police cracked down on processing, packaging and trafficking of drugs in a condominium. A Chinese man was arrested and several kilograms of drugs where seized.

The operation took place on the night of September 4, 2021 at Room 02A, 2nd floor Condo building No. 15B, Street 105 (behind TB Hospital) is located in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang II, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

Boeung Keng Kang police said that the arrested suspect was Hang Jing, a 34-year-old Chinese man renting Room 02A, on the 2nd floor.

According to the same source, about six kilograms of drugs were found.

The Chinese suspect and the drugs were sent to the Anti-Drug Department. 1 of the General Commission of the National Police to continue to take legal action, while the location of the above incident has been temporarily closed. KOHSANTEPHEAP