Phnom Penh: Mr. Khuong Sreng, Governor of Phnom Penh, urged the 14 Khan authorities and other relevant units to clean up the environment in the schools in their locality, to be ready to reopen.

Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng made the call during a video conference with 14 district authorities at Phnom Penh Capital Hall to discuss the reopening of the school after recovering from the COVID crisis.

Mr. Khuong Sreng said: By now, the condition of COVID-19 has decreased and we can reopen the schools for students to return, especially in low risk areas. Therefore, he urged the 14 district authorities to lead the teams to clean up the environment by spraying disinfectants on the school site. In addition, the Phnom Penh Capital Administration will request the intervention of the army to spray more disinfectants in schools when they reopen.

Mr. Khuong Sreng confirmed that some schools have been used by the Phnom Penh Capital Administration and the Ministry of Health as a place to be COVID Treatment Centers. But from now on, he urges the district authorities and relevant institutions to send patients from those schools to other clinics, such as at the wedding venue in Sen Sok and so on.

It should be noted that so far, at Hun Sen Borey 100 High School, more than 10 patients are being treated, and at Chea Sim Samaki High School, there are more than 100 patients that have been referred to other clinics to allow students to return to school. RASMEI