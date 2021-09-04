Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has announced that six provincial capitals and provinces may face floods due to four parallel effects occurring in Cambodia, which requires people to be extra careful.

The announcement of the Ministry of Water Resources states that after regular monitoring and monitoring of the weather conditions, it was found that from September 6-11, 2021, the weather in Cambodia has changed significantly. Causes of four parallel effects include:

* Low pressure valley of India

* Low pressure system (ITCZ) towed over Cambodia

* Low pressure 1006hpascal at the top

*Winds

The weather in Cambodia from September 6-11 will be as follows:

* First: Lowlands: Cloudy skies, heavy rain, thunderstorms and flash floods in Battambang, Pursat, Kampong Thom, Kampong Chhnang, Kampong Speu, Kandal and Phnom Penh.

* Second: Provinces in the highlands, Dangrek mountain range and Cardamom mountain range: cloudy skies, haze, rain, thunderstorms

*Third: coastal areas and the sea surface: cloudy, fog, rain, thunder, lightning, with waves of medium height and could face flooding In Koh Kong and Preah Sihanouk provinces. In particular, the islands may face the phenomenon of a storm surge.

* Fourth: The status of the Mekong River: continues to rise. Depending on the situation, the ministry urges the public and fishermen to be vigilant.

WEATHER MAPS