On September 4, 2021, police investigated and arrested 4 Chinese suspects in connection with a shooting case.

On September 1, 2021 at 21:30, a Chinese person called to report on the hotline of Sihanoukville Provincial Police that there were 4 Chinese people driving a white Lexus GS300 car plated Phnom Penh 2BF-7554, who pulled out a pistol and threatened to shoot at him in front of Lim Hong Clothes Shop in Village 3, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville Province.

Police stopped the car and found 2 pistols; a .357 MAGNUM, ID number 6 E2VP13-21060106 with 6 bullets and CZ75 brand with serial number 20-01216, with 31 x 9mm bullets in the rear seat mats.

Police are building a case to be sent to the Sihanoukville Provincial Court for legal action. KPSBN

*Appears to be this case, previously reported