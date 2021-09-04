Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 4 September 2021, confirming the discovery of 422 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 376 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 13 deaths were reported.

At least 138 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 284 classed as local infections, making around 76,846 since February 20 (with 138 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Prey Veng: 16 cases, 46 treated, 1 death, Preah Vihear: 19 cases, 18 treated, Kampong Thom: 31 cases, 46 treated, 1 death, Oddar Meanchey: 80 cases, 23 treated, Koh Kong: 2 cases, 35 treated, Kampot: 16 cases, Kratie: 10 cases, 35 treated, Stung Treng: 10 cases, Banteay Meanchey: 147 cases, 222 treated, Svay Rieng: 13 cases, 29 treated,1 death, Battambang: 90 cases, 16 treated, 4 deaths,

This brings the total number of cases to around 94,839 cases with 90,273 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 13 to 1,950.