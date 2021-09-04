According to sources, the flight from Phnom Penh to Xiamen was cancelled on September 19, and many netizens lamented that returning to China was too difficult. Without work and money, even the flights back home have been cancelled, at present, many Chinese in Cambodia are facing difficulties, but on the other hand, they often receive “greetings” from the domestic police, hoping that they will return home as soon as possible.

Recently, it seems that China has launched a new round of investigation. Many Chinese in Cambodia have told about their experience of being investigated.

A netizen who is engaged in express delivery business in Cambodia told Cambodia Toutiao that he has recently received “greetings” from the domestic police station four times.

It is understood that in December last year, this netizen received a call from the police from his hometown police station for the first time, and he was very nervous. But he has left the country legally, so was good to make things clear. At that time, the police mainly asked him how he left the country, whether he had a ticket and passport, and he took pictures for them to see. The second time he received a call from the police was in February this year, asking him if he would go back during the Chinese New Year.

The third call was in March of this year, asking him what his job was, whether he had a passport, and then he had to sign a letter of commitment, promising not to participate in online gambling, and asked him to send his position in Cambodia on WeChat.

The fourth call was in July this year, asking this netizen what kind of work he was doing and asking him to issue a business license. But he set up a small stall, and few people went to apply for a business license. In addition, the police asked him when he would return to China.

This netizen said that he had seen some netizens receiving calls from domestic police in Cambodia Toutiao before. So when he received a call from the police at his hometown police station, he was a little bit mentally prepared. He is just worried that, like Myanmar, he is required to return to his country if he has a formal job or not. At that time, the air ticket price was sent to the police for fear that the police would let him return to China immediately. In July, the air ticket is 50,000 to 60,000, (around $8000) and it is necessary to save to buy a ticket.

This netizen said that he also wants to go back now, but the ticket is too expensive. He bought a flight ticket for February next year, is still afraid of the flight being cancelled. He cooperated very well with the police in China, and understands this is their job.

Suspected of telecom fraud

On September 3, a netizen also received a call from the police from a Chinese police station. Because his domestic telephone number could not be reached, the police from the police station found his daughter’s phone number. After his daughter contacted the police, the police added his WeChat account.

This netizen told Cambodia Toutiao that the police had a fierce tone when they first called, as if they were interrogators, saying that suspected him of telecommunications fraud and was on the list of telecommunications fraudsters. The police also asked him for his passport number, the validity period of the visa, and asked him to take a photo for the police to see. Not only that, the police also asked him to provide photos of the factory and working environment, and asked how their wages were paid- cash, bank, or WeChat.

After he provided all the information, the policeman’s tone finally returned to normal. This netizen said that he understands the work of the police. Finally, the police also reminded him to pay attention to safety when going out!

This netizen said that if the police station asks anything, just answer truthfully, and don’t be afraid to do regular and legal work. When he first received the call, he was uneasy and suspected that he had been scammed. However, the police posted a video of the police station in his hometown to prove their police identity. In addition, he had seen such cases on the Internet before, and he also knew that the police station in his hometown would call for verification. He was doing regular work, so he was relieved.

Work at the hotel

Received a video call from the domestic police

Another netizen also revealed that he received a video call from the police in his home country on September 3. The police asked him what job he did in Cambodia, when he planned to return to China, what his contact information was, how many people he came to Cambodia with before, and so on. Then he had to provide his specific work address and photos of his work in the workplace. He answered and provided truthfully.

This netizen said that he understands the work of the police, but he feels a little uncomfortable in his heart. He didn’t do anything illegal, and he had to be questioned when he went out to work, and he felt like being a thief. He is now more concerned about when the ticket prices can be lowered and then return home as soon as possible.

In recent years, there have been frequent incidents of online scams and young people entering online gambling companies. Many young people have been deceived to Cambodia because of the so-called “high salaries” and then sold into online gambling companies. Some even lost their lives.

Moreover, Cambodia has always been a high-incidence area of ​​telecommunications fraud. Previously, many people used local laws and other conditions to hide and engage in illegal activities specifically targeting domestic people. The amount involved was often as high as tens of millions or even hundreds of millions. Families suffered losses, and some families were destroyed and the impact was very bad.

Therefore, the Chinese and Cambodian governments have carried out joint Chinese-Cambodia law enforcement actions to jointly crack down on illegal and criminal activities, mainly telecommunications fraud. In addition, strengthen the review and investigation of people leaving the country, and strictly crack down on illegal and criminal activities such as telecommunication fraud and online gambling.

Those who are engaged in legitimate work in Cambodia need not panic, and can actively cooperate with the work of the police station.

In addition, young people must be wary of the high-paying recruitment traps in Southeast Asia and other places, and don’t wait until they go astray and see the darkness of society before regretting their choices.

