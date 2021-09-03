Phnom Penh: A suspect jumped over the fence of a scrap metal warehouse, climbed onto the roof and touched a live electric wire, causing an electric shock.

He died trapped on the roof, causing a surprise at 9 am on September 3, 2021 at a scrap metal warehouse located in Group 4, Chrey Kong Village, Sangkat Choam Chao II, Khan Por Sen Chey.

The victim, So Se, male, 42 years old, resided in the same village, but was originally from Svay Rieng Province.

According to Sim Piseth, a 21-year-old, before the incident, he and his wife were sitting on Veng Sreng Street in front of Sakura Shop, Chrey Kong Village, Sangkat Choam Chao II, Khan Por Sen Chey. A 31-year-old man came to him and told him to go and tell the old employer at the scene that there was a dead man hanging from the warehouse roof. He then went into the warehouse and saw that the victim was trapped on the roof beams of the warehouse and was dead.

The court doctor was called to take a COVID sample, perform an autopsy and contact the family to take the body for a traditional funeral. MCPN