Siem Reap: Mr. Ly Bonna, Director of the Department of Education, Youth and Sports of Siem Reap Province, said that about 60% of public schools and almost 100% of private schools Siem Reap to be allowed to reopen soon after reviewing low-risk areas of COVID-19.

Mr. Ly Bonna, Director of the Department of Education, Youth and Sports of Siem Reap Province, told reporters on the evening of September 2, 2021, that in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, the Department of Education, Youth and Sports of Siem Reap Province plans to allow public schools at all levels to reopen, about 60% of all schools and almost 100% private schools ‘soon’.

He said that the project to open the school must be implemented in cities and districts throughout Siem Reap, and to assess the actual situation of the school committee with local authorities, parents, students and stakeholders. In addition, all schools must follow health measures, such as maintaining safety gaps, washing hands frequently with alcohol, and engaging in proper environmental clean-up.

The Director of the Department of Education, Youth and Sports of Siem Reap Province also requested the parents of students to cooperate with the school, and need to be involved with teachers, such as monitoring and promoting their children’s learning. In Siem Reap, we also plan to be able to re-operate about 60% of the classes according to the actual situation.

In Siem Reap, there are more than 600 public schools, including 19 kindergartens and primary schools, he said. 507 schools, 82 secondary schools and 41 high schools, as well as about 60 private schools. KPT