Phnom Penh: A drunk man (*reported to be Chinese in other sources) drove a Ford car into a trailer on the side of the road and hit a man, causing serious injuries at 11:20 pm on September 2 2021, along Monireth in Sangkat Stung Meanchey II, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

According to a man who was a motorcyclist, before the incident, a couple drove a trailer, which they stopped to repair on the side of the road. A drunken man in a white Ford Raptor with license plate Phnom Penh 2BD-4333, came along Monireth Road from west to east at high speed. He swerved to the right, then swerved to the side of the road, and collided head-on with the trailer, causing the trailer to hit a man who was repairing the wheel, causing serious injuries. The man was taken to the hospital immediately .

After the incident, the local police arrived and stopped the vehicle, taking the driver to the police office in Meanchey to solve the matter according to the law. NKD