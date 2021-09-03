Phnom Penh: A man died at the scene and a woman was seriously injured after a speeding motorcycle hit a Prius at 3:00 AM on September 3, 2021 at the Chaktomuk traffic light along Preah Norodom in Sangkat Chey Chumneas, Khan Daun Penh.

A 29-year-old male was killed, and an unidentified woman was seriously injured. The two of them were riding in a white 2018 Scoopy motorcycle with license plate number Phnom Penh 1ID5312. A white Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AG 7412 was driven by an unidentified man who was arrested.

According to sources at the scene, the car was initially traveling along 214 in a westbound lane. Arriving at the scene above, suddenly the victim’s motorcycle was driving along Norodom Boulevard in a north-south direction and hit the Prius. The car did not stop immediately and drove to the back of the Royal Palace, where it was stopped.

After the incident, experts came down to measure the motorbike and car, and took the driver to the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to wait for a solution The body was handed over to be kept at Wat Teuk Thla, waiting for the relatives to come to receive it. RASMEI