Sihanoukville: Two men were on jet skis off the coast of Sihanoukville about 9:30 pm on September 2, 2021, and were hit by big waves. The first machine suffered engine failure and the second ran out of gas in the middle of the sea. Both jet skis floated in the rough seas near Koh Thas.

OkhnaTea Vichet sent a rescue team and a GTVC boat to rescue the two men and they were taken from Koh Rong Samloem to Sihanoukville.

According to reports, due to strong waves, they collided with rocks near the island, which combined with the weather, rain and dark sky, made rescue difficult. After efforts from the team on the lifeboat, the rescue of the two men was successful and they were safely sent to the mainland. RASMEI