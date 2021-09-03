Phnom Penh: As a foreign investors, the director of , held a press conference on the afternoon of September 3 to describe an important Khmer man who sold land and received a 20% deposit equal to $ 660,000 for 4 years cheated him. The Chinese investor complained to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, and the court decided to dismiss the case. And now, through his lawyer, he has complained to the Minister of Justice to help find justice.

Mr. Chi Kan You, Director of TW LI XIN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD located in Village 3, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville, said that he came to Cambodia in 2017 to invest and also met Mr. Phal. Mr. Phal advised to meet with Lt. Gen. Sun Hour to work at the Ministry of Interior. Mr. Sun Hour then took him to Sihanoukville and told him that he had more than one hectare of land and that he wanted to sell it for $ 3.3 million. The Chinese investor decided to buy with the first deposit of 10% equal to $ 330,000.

According to the documents distributed at the press conference, Lt. Gen. Sun Hour was issued by the King of the Kingdom of Cambodia Royal Decree No. NS / RKOT / 0520/556 dated May 29, 2020, appointing Lt. Gen. Sun Hour, ID 78111, from the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council of the Ministry of Interior to “Advisor to the Ministry of Interior with the rank of Director General”.

According to the land purchase and sale contract, Lt. Gen. Sun Hour was born in 1969 and resides in Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh, signed by Mr. Miech Sam An. The contract was signed on January 7, 2018. KHR