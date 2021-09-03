Phnom Penh: On the morning of September 3, 2021, the former director of the Anti-Drug Office of the Takeo Provincial Gendarmerie, Mr. Chhun Somethea, along with a woman, were brought to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for trial in connection with possession of nearly 2 kilograms of drugs.

The two accused are Mr. Chhun Somethea and a woman named Ken Chanry, living in Ang Ta Kob village, Lay Bo commune, Angkor Borei district, Takeo province.

It should be noted that during the hearing, the accused Chhun Somethea categorically denied that he had committed any of the alleged crimes. The defendant replied that he was a military officer in the anti-drug unit, so there was no reason for him to commit a drug offense.

However, the woman responded to Chhun Somethea’s denial, with Ken Chanry admitting that they were drug dealers but selling them to ‘Moei’, another anti-drug police agent.

An Anti-Drug Department representative who came to the court, confirmed that officers, with the permission of the prosecutor’s office, used legal rules to arrest the perpetrators and confiscate the evidence.

On the evening of June 4, 2020, at the Sokimex gas station in Stung Meanchey commune, the police of the Anti-Drug Department of the Ministry of Interior arrested Mr. Chhun Somethea, Director of the Anti-Drug Office of the Takeo Provincial Gendarmerie with the drugs.

Police raided the home of Chhun Somethea in Kampong Luong village, Angkor Borey commune, Angkor Borey district, Takeo province, and confiscated two firearms, a drug scale and a 2 bags of cannabis . After that, they searched the rented room of Ken Chanry in Ang Ta Kob village, Lay Bo commune, Tram Kak district, Takeo province, and confiscated exhibits including 1 camera, 3 security cameras, 2 motorcycle license plates and 2 motorcycle cards. Sheets.

It should be noted that the two accused were detained by the court from that time until the day of the trial. NKD