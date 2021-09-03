Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 3 September 2021, confirming the discovery of 491 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 397 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 9 deaths were reported.

At least 165 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 326 classed as local infections, making around 76,562 since February 20 (with 165 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Preah Vihear: 12 cases, 5 treated, Kampong Thom: 9 cases, 42 treated, Koh Kong: 6 cases, 13 treated, Kratie: 13 cases, 12 treated, Banteay Meanchey: 102 cases, 98 treated, Oddar Meanchey: 102 cases, 78 treated, Kampot: 8 cases, 1 death, Battambang: 105 cases, 33 treated, 2 deaths, Ratanakiri: 43 cases, Siem Reap: 89 cases, 227 treated, 1 death, Prey Veng: 27 cases, 24 treated, 1 death, Pailin: 23 cases, 72 treated,

This brings the total number of cases to around 94,417 cases with 89,897 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 9 to 1,937.