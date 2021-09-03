Phnom Penh: On the night of September 2, 2021, a motorcyclist died at the traffic light in Sangkat Boeung Kak II, Khan Toul Kork.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was wearing a light blue T-shirt, about 1.60 meters tall, riding a Honda Dream C125 black with license plate Kampong Thom 1O 6876 alone.

The victim was first seen riding a motorcycle along Route 315, with a bigger motorcycle chasing him. At the scene, the Dream crashed, the man sufered a serious head injury and died immediately on the spot. The motorcycle was thrown about 30 meters away from the body and the pursuer escaped from the scene.

Experts arrived at the scene and found two small packages of drugs near the body, suspected to be the victim’s drugs. In this case, it is suspected that the authorities may have been chasing the suspect, causing him to fall to his death.

The police took the motorbike and kept it waiting for the relatives to come and take the body from Wat Teuk Thla, AREY