Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 2 September 2021, confirming the discovery of 416 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 386 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 12 deaths were reported.

At least 112 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 304 classed as local infections, making around 76,236 since February 20 (with 112 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Prey Veng: 22 cases, 18 treated, 1 death, Kampong Thom: 23 cases, 31 treated, Mondolkiri: 12 cases, 21 treated, Stung Treng: 15 cases, 19 treated, Kratie: 7 cases, 11 treated, Preah Vihear: 9 cases, 11 treated, Kampong Chhnang: 15 cases, 25 treated, 2 deaths, Kampot: 24 cases, 71 treated, 1 death, Battambang: 85 cases, 32 treated, 1 death, Svay Rieng: 3 cases, 4 treated,

This brings the total number of cases to around 93,926 cases with 89,500 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 12 to 1,928.