Sihanoukville: On the morning of Thursday, September 2, 2021, Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner Experts investigated and cracked down on a suspect who fired gunshots at the Xinghao Yinghui Hotel in the village 4 Sangkat 4.

On August 27, 2021 at 05:30 AM, there were 2 shots fired at the glass door of the hotel, causing the glass to shatter. The gunman then escaped.

After receiving the information, the criminal police task force conducted research until August 31, 2021 at 22:00 pm and detained a suspect and confiscated a black SIG SAUER P365 pistol with ID number: 66B087323 with 8 rounds (9mm type).

The suspect was named as GU SAN QIANG, male, 36 years old, Chinese, a money changer living in Village 6, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province.

After arresting the suspect, the specialized force of the light criminal police office is building a case to be sent to the Sihanoukville Provincial Court for legal action. KPT

*It is not yet clear whether this is related to this shooting case, as the arrests were made around the same time.