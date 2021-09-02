Crime FEATURED Latest 

Chinese Detained After Sihanoukville Shooting Incident

Sihanoukville: A group of Chinese people were immediately detained by the police in connection with a weapons case. Forces reportedly confiscated a pistol.


This case happened at around 10 pm on August 1, 2021, near ABA along Independence Road in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

According to the source, police received the initial information that a group of Chinese people gathered to drink and began to quarrel with each until one of the group pulled a pistol and fired into the sky, causing a surprise to the people and the authorities.

The Chinese perpetrator was taken to the Criminal Inspectorate of Sihanoukville for questioning and to build a case to be sent to court in accordance with legal procedures. CRN

