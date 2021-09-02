Cambodia and Vietnam have already signed an agreement on the connection point between Cambodia’s Phnom Penh-Bavet expressway and Vietnam’s Moc Bai-HCMC expressway.

According to Minister of Public Works and Transport HE Sun Chanthol during the Facebook live broadcast on Monday 30 August, the governments of both countries have been speeding up their work to make this project a reality soon.

“We have agreed already on the connection point between the expressway of Cambodia from Phnom Penh to Bavet and expressway of Vietnam from Ho Chi Minh to Moc Bai. The Vietnamese side will start the construction soon connecting to our future expressway,” he added.

HE Sun Chanthol added that the feasibility of the Phnom Penh-Bavet expressway is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“By the end of this year, the result will be submitted to the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the inter-ministerial team before moving to fund seeking and construction procedures,” HE Sun Chanthol said.

The study of the Phnom Penh-Bavet Expressway project has been conducted for some years by several parties such as JICA of Japan and Chinese firm China Railway International Group Co., Ltd. However, the government has not yet decided on any specific design.

