Siem Reap: On August 31, 2021, a man shot himself in a cassava plantation in Trapeang Thmor village, Ta Siem commune, Svay Leu district, Siem Reap province.

Roeun Narin, 17 years old, lived in Trapeang Thmor village, Ta Siem commune, Svay Leu district, Siem Reap province.

According to Khao Seng, 45, the mother of the victim he married a woman in July 2021 and later went to live with his parents-in-law in Oddar Meanchey province and worked there.

On August 29, 2021, his son and wife returned to live with him in Trapeang Thmor village, Ta Siem commune, Svay Leu district, Siem Reap province. They brought guns with them, not knowing where they came from.

On August 31, 2021, the son-in-law’s parents called and asked him if he was earning money and to take good care of his wife. This made him angry with his father-in-law, but he did not say anything.

The mother said that her son was a gangster, angry and did not listen to anyone’s advice. He had attempted to kill himself twice already and then went out and shot himself on the day of the incident.

The specialized force of the district police inspectorate inspected the body and confirmed the victim had pierced the throat with a bullet. There were no other marks.

