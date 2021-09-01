The news that you have been waiting for has arrived. After the community event on February 20, 2021, educational institutions have been distance learning in various forms. Now there are plans for learning in small groups between teachers and students in a safe environment.

This is to ensure the continuation of the study of students from September until the end of the school year 2020-2021, in November 2021 and to organize the lower secondary school exam (Grade 9) in November and high school (Grade 12) in December 2021.

The announcement states that the training will be conducted in a geographical area that have no COVID infection cases, or are deemed low risk, following these five-step guidelines:



First, the reopening of general education institutions at all levels in low-risk municipalities, districts and Khans by the Capital-Provincial authorities must assess the actual situation and the implementation of safety gaps and necessary health measures.

Second, continuing education in groups of less than 15 people, and shifting or mixed learning in urban areas that are less contagious and with students already vaccinated.

Third, continue online distance learning for high-risk areas

Fourth, strengthening health protection measures for educators, students, especially teachers over the age of 50, and preventing the spread of COVID-19. (other reports say “The ministry told teachers over the age of 50 to keep teaching online, and said educational institutions must keep inspecting and maintaining hygiene and order as they wait for schools to reopen”.

Fifth, the establishment of a school management committee with the participation of parents and local authorities to decide at the school level to open or suspend classes. BUSINESS CAMBODIA

A report in KPT says “The Association of Private Educational Institutions will hold a meeting with its members on the afternoon of September 2, 2021 tomorrow to discuss the readiness to reopen private schools in accordance with the high guidance of the Head of Government.”